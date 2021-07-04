Egyptian team want to sign Dani Alves and talk to Messi

The newly-promoted Pharco FC has lofty ambitions, according to the club's owner

Shreen Helmy, the owner of newly-promoted Egyptian side Pharco FC, says that he would like to bring Dani Alves to the club while also admitting his hopes of working alongside Lionel Messi on a charity initiative.

Pharco FC won their 16-team group to earn automatic promotion to Egypt's top flight, and the club already has ambitions of bringing in a Brazilian star.

Alves is currently with his boyhood club Sao Paulo, having joined in 2019, but Helmy says the Egyptian side has legitimate hope of bringing one of the best full-backs of all time to the club.

What was said?

"I am working on bringing Dani Alves from Sao Paulo because we can benefit from his experience," he told ElHadath AlYoum.

"I have met Alves and he told me he wanted to play with Sao Paulo since he was 8 years old, and I think I can bring him to the Egyptian Premier League."

Hope for Messi

Helmy says the club would also like to work alongside current free agent Messi, although not on a sporting project.

As part of his fight to aid those suffering from Hepatitis C, Messi has visited Egypt, who he says are “leading the world in the fight".

And Helmy says he's eager to work alongside Messi in that fight.

"We negotiated with Messi," Hely admitted, "not to join our club but to strengthen relations with the player after his contribution to the treatment of Hepatitis C."

