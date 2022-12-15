Drogba touts 'great Morocco team' to make history in World Cup against Croatia

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has now challenged Morocco to take their chance against Croatia on Saturday to finish third in this World Cup.

Morocco have impressed many in this World Cup

Their exciting journey was cut short by France

Morocco can still finish third

WHAT HAPPENED: Morocco are in the third-place playoff after falling 2-0 to France in the semi-final match played on Wednesday.

Morocco had set history as the first African nation to make it to the last four after initial attempts by Ghana, Cameroon, and Senegal who, unfortunately, fell in the quarter-finals in 2010, 1990 and 2002 respectively.

In this edition, the Lions of Teranga made it past the group stage but fell 3-0 against England in the Round of 16. Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana fell in the first hurdle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite falling against France on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium, the Atlas Lions have a chance of finishing third in the competition.

They will play Croatia on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium. Croatia fell 3-0 against Argentina in the first semi-final played on Tuesday.

Drogba concedes the Atlas Lions were exceptional and hopes they can polish their finishing when they play the Checkered Ones.

WHAT HE SAID: "I've seen a great Moroccan team, who gave everything to win," the Ivory Coast legend told BBC Radio 1.

"They weren't really focusing on the final pass to score a goal and they got punished by a France team, who scored goals when it really mattered. Morocco still have the chance to make history and finish third in the final game."

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT: After Saturday's game against Croatia, Morocco will then turn to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.