'I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico' - Messi insists he 'won't ask for forgiveness' after Canelo threat

Argentina's Lionel Messi has spoken out on the threat he recieved from Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, insisting he ''didn't disrespect the people of Mexico''.

Messi threatened by Alvarez for "disrespect"

Messi threatened by Alvarez for "disrespect" Boxer since apologised for outburst

Boxer since apologised for outburst Messi refusing to say sorry for "misunderstanding"

WHAT HAPPENED? A dressing room video that showed a Mexico jersey on the floor by Messi's feet after their defeat to Argentina sparked outrage from Mexican boxer Canelo, who issued a threat on Twitter saying "Messi better pray I don’t find him". Alvarez has since issued a statement apologising for getting "carried away", and Messi denied any wrongdoing after Argentina's latest World Cup win over Poland.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a misunderstanding," Messi explained. "Those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone. These are things that happen in the locker room after the game. I don't have to ask for forgiveness because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the jersey."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The scenes in the Argentina changing room came after Messi inspired a 2-0 victory over El Tri on matchday two. The Albiceleste ended up finishing top of Group C following a win over Poland by the same scoreline on Wednesday night, capping off a remarkable recovery following their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will lead out his country once again in their last 16 tie, where they will face Australia on Monday.