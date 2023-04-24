Diogo Dalot makes Man Utd penalty revelation after faultless shootout win over Brighton in FA Cup semi-final

Diogo Dalot has revealed that Manchester United have been practising penalties all season after seeing them prevail in an FA Cup semi-final shootout.

Red Devils taken to spot-kicks by Seagulls

Seven efforts converted at Wembley

Lindelof books final date with Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils, who have already claimed Carabao Cup honours in 2023, are through to another major final – where they will face arch-rivals Manchester City – after overcoming Brighton in a dramatic contest at Wembley Stadium. United kept the Seagulls at bay across 120 minutes, with David de Gea producing some stunning saves, before then holding their nerve from 12 yards to convert all seven of their spot-kicks. Victor Lindelof netted the decisive strike, after Casemiro, Dalot, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst had all hit the net.

WHAT THEY SAID: Portuguese defender Dalot told MUTV afterwards of why United were always confident of coming out on top, with Solly March the only man to fluff his lines: “Since the start of pre-season, we have been trying to train penalties, everyone. I think this was a feeling that the time would come one day and we had to be ready. And I think everybody showed quality, some character under pressure. Because it is difficult. Because behind were the Brighton fans screaming at you, you had to focus. So we showed personality and I am really happy with everyone that we scored the penalties and we are in the final.

“We showed character and tactically we were very good. We knew we had to be patient with the ball. They were trying to find spaces. Brighton are a fantastic team, they play really good football. We had to be aggressive in the duels. And today, we showed that we want it. We showed desire. And that responsibility has to be every game. We have to be more consistent if we want to win every trophy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dalot showed no sign of nerves when firing his penalty into the corner of the net, with the 24-year-old adding when asked if he knew where he was going to place his effort before stepping up: “Usually, I decide last minute. Before the Sevilla game, we trained penalties and yesterday, I felt like that side was more comfortable, so I took it. I choose one side and I believed in it and put it strong so the keeper could not save it. So I am happy that it went in.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United will face City in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final on June 3, but they have eight Premier League fixtures to take in before then as they look to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification – with that run set to start away at Tottenham on Thursday.