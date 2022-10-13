De Bruyne names biggest difference between Man City & Liverpool after years of title battles

Kevin De Bruyne considers the biggest difference between Manchester City and Liverpool to be the fact that the Reds are more of “an up-and-down team”.

Blues & Reds competing for major honours

Guardiola locking horns with Klopp

Consistency is key for any successful side

WHAT HAPPENED? Two Premier League heavyweights have been battling it out for several years now when it comes to domestic titles and European crowns. Both have enjoyed considerable success, in the English top-flight and cup competitions, but it is City that have been the more consistent as Pep Guardiola’s side have been crowned champions on four occasions in the last five years, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have only one triumph to their name.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ahead of the two sides meeting again at Anfield on Sunday, De Bruyne has told Sky Sports what separates a couple of fiercely-ambitious outfits: “They are more of an up-and-down team and we are a team who has more control of the game, so if you can control that style of play then maybe you have more of a chance.”

The Belgium international midfielder added: “I expect them to be at the best Liverpool possible. Obviously they lost some points but they are still Liverpool and I expect them to be good, that's the only way I see it. I like big games, I like good atmospheres. It's a game like any other, obviously, it's hard playing away at a top-six team always, I think the last few years we've done well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City head into their meeting with Liverpool unbeaten throughout the 2022-23 campaign, with a 23-point haul through nine Premier League games leaving them second in the table. The Reds, in contrast, find themselves languishing in 10th place after taking only two wins and 10 points from eight fixtures.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester City have lost just one of their last 37 Premier League games, and are unbeaten in their last 21 (W16 D5). Away from home, the Citizens are unbeaten in 22 Premier League games (W16 D6), the fourth longest such run in the competition’s history.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Blues have taken four points from their last two visits to Anfield, but did suffer a 3-1 defeat in their last meeting with Liverpool – which came in the traditional Community Shield curtain-raiser at the start of the current campaign.