Davies 'bored' but recovering from heart problem, says Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann

Alphonso Davies is "bored" but recovering from his heart problem caused by coronavirus, according to his Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Davies has been absent for several weeks due to his heart muscles becoming inflamed after he was infected by Covid, causing him to miss numerous games for Bayern and Canada.

There is still no fixed return date for Davies, but Nagelsmann says they will not rush the young left-back and that he will be given as much time as needed to make a full recovery.

What has been said?

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga clash with RB Leipzig on Saturday evening, Nagelsmann said: "He's fine. He's bored because he can't do anything, but you have to let it heal completely.

"An investigation is due after four weeks, then further steps will be taken. We'll see."

What happened to Davies?

He has not played a match in 2022 so far, after testing positive for coronavirus ahead of Bayern's 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in early January.

After that game, Nagelsmann revealed that a follow-up check on Davies had detected signs of mild myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Nagelsmann said of Davies on January 14: “He has stopped training for now, so he won't be available to us for the next few weeks.

“This myocarditis isn't too dramatic based on the ultrasound, but more simply signs of an inflammation. Nevertheless, it needs to heal and that will no doubt take some time.”

Article continues below

How much football will Davies miss?

He has not played in any of Bayern's three Bundesliga fixtures in 2022, and will not feature for the foreseeable future, including their Champions League last-16 clashes with Red Bull Salzburg.

Davies also missed Canada's three recent World Cup qualifiers, instead taking a vocal watching brief as his fellow countrymen picked up a trio of wins to move to the verge of reaching Qatar 2022.

Further Reading