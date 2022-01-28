Alphonso Davies went crazy on a Twitch live stream during Canada's 2-0 win over Honduras in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, with his voice escalating to a scream as international team-mate Jonathan David chipped the opposing goalkeeper.

Davies, 21, would ordinarily have been on the pitch with Canada but has been sidelined by a heart condition after his Covid recovery.

He nonetheless brought the passion as he cheered on the squad from afar.

Watch Davies react to Canada's second goal vs Honduras

"Golazo! Jonny!" shouted Davies in regards to David's superb finish.

Alphonso Davies’ reaction to Jonathan David’s goal is pure gold 😂🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/TYVFZJIkEz — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) January 28, 2022

Canada's World Cup aspirations

There's plenty for Davies and his country to be excited about right now, as they're atop CONCACAF in World Cup qualifying and still unbeaten through nine matches.

Davies and David are the shining stars of a new generation of Canadian talent who appear ready to take the nation to new heights.

Canada has only played at one World Cup in their history (1986) and have never scored a goal in the competition. That could soon change, however.

Below is the current CONCACAF table through the first nine games:

Team GD Points Canada +10 19 United States +8 18 Mexico +5 17 Panama +1 14 Costa Rica 0 12 Jamaica -5 7 El Salvador -7 6 Honduras -12 3

