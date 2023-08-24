'Another great night in pink' - David Beckham congratulates Lionel Messi and Inter Miami after win secures US Open final spot

David Beckham took to social media to congratulate Lionel Messi and Inter Miami after the MLS outfit secured their berth in the final of the US Open.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar had a subdued first 60 minutes but sprung to life and set up Leo Campana in the 70th and 97th minute to force extra time. The Herons held their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to clinch a dramatic win over Cincinnati which put them on the brink of winning a second trophy this season.

Club co-owner, Beckham, was elated after the performance from his men and shared his excitement on social media by congratulating the entire team. He wrote: "Another great night in pink. A great performance from the team to reach another final @intermiamicf very proud."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been in superhuman form since he joined the Florida side and it was his eighth straight match with either a goal or an assist for Inter Miami. He now has his sights set on winning the 45th trophy of his career, for both club and country.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will be in action against New York Red Bulls, in what will be Messi's first MLS match, on Saturday evening.