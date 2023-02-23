Cristiano Ronaldo selling STUNNING luxury Manchester mansion for £5.5m - complete with indoor swimming pool & cinema room

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly put his luxury mansion in Manchester up for sale for £5.5 million, having now moved to a new home in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo selling huge cheshire mansion

It includes gym, swimming pool and cinema room

He left United by mutual consent in November

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo left Manchester United behind in November and he clearly doesn't have any plans to return to the area, as he is now looking for a figure close to £5.5m for his old mansion in the Alderley Edge area – a leafy Cheshire village on the outskirts of Manchester. The estate agent Jackson-Stops, who have been charged with selling the property, describe the mansion as a "masterpiece of modern design".

It certainly is. It has its own indoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, paddle and tennis courts, spa area and a massive cinema room, as well as seven bedrooms and 23 acres of land.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It seems an eternity ago that Ronaldo left United under a cloud. After a controversial Talk TV interview with Piers Morgan in which the Portuguese striker claimed he was "betrayed" by Erik ten Hag and other key figures at Old Trafford, his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Ronaldo played for Portugal at the World Cup without having a club to his name, before agreeing an eye-watering financial deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Without the Champions League football that he so craved, Ronaldo's next contest is the small matter of a Saudi Pro League game away at Damac.