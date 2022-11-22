How did Cornelius miss?! Wasteful Denmark pay the price as ref dares to defy VAR to save Tunisia in World Cup opener

Denmark were denied a penalty at the death in a 0-0 draw with Tunisia but should've been ahead by that point after Andreas Cornelius' awful miss.

Two sides kick off Group D

Played out goalless draw

Denmark denied late penalty

TELL ME MORE: Denmark were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Tunisia side in the opening game of Group D at World Cup 2022. Jalel Kadri's side had the better of the first half, but Denmark improved after the break and saw a goal by Skov Olsen ruled out for offside. The Danes also hit a post through Andreas Cornelius in the second half and there was more drama in stoppage time. Referee Cesar Arturo Ramos was called to the pitch-side monitor to check on a handball by Yassine Meriah but decided not to award a spot-kick.

THE MVP: Tunisia midfielder Aissa Laidouni was the driving force for the Carthage Eagles in what was a charismatic display against Denmark. Laidouni got the crowd going in the early minutes after celebrating an early tackle on Christian Eriksen. The midfielder was strong in the challenge throughout, brought the ball forward bravely and went close with an effort on goal. He was the heart of soul of the Tunisia team and a big reason why Denmark failed to pick up three points.

THE BIG LOSER: Andreas Cornelius may just be having nightmares after this game. Denmark were favourites to win the match and will feel they should have scored midway through the second half. A corner was headed to the far post by Andreas Christensen and found Cornelius lurking. The substitute only needed to get a touch on the ball to bundle it home but somehow managed to hit the post instead.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

AS IT STANDS:

Team P W D L GD PTS Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1 Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0

WHAT NEXT? Both teams play their second game of the group on Saturday. Denmark face a tricky test against defending champions France, while Tunisia will take on Australia.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐