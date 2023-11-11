Corinthians starlet Gabriel Moscardo admits there was 'strong interest' from Chelsea in the summer

Corinthians starlet Gabriel Moscardo admitted that there was "strong interest" from Chelsea in the summer to get his signature.

Chelsea keen on Moscardo

Midfielder reveals talks between Chelsea and Corinthians

Barcelona also keen on the youngster

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder has been in exceptional form for Corinthians and has swiftly risen through the ranks in the past few years at the club. His impressive run in the domestic league has caught the attention of some of Europe's elites including the Blues who were in talks with the player's entourage.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I can confirm that there was interest from Chelsea few months ago, strong interest," he told as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

"But I want to help Corinthians get out of this situation. To tell you the truth, I have very little information, my father knows a few things”.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona are reportedly also among Moscardo's potential suitors and have put in significant effort to convince him to move to Spain. The Catanalns are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets and it is believed that the teenager is also inclined to join Xavi at Camp Nou.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Moscardo will be in action against Gremio on Sunday in Brazil's Serie A, while Chelsea will host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on the same day.