'We'll be back' - Christian Pulisic reacts to USMNT World Cup elimination following Netherlands defeat

Christian Pulisic has said the USMNT 'will be back' after crashing out of the 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands on Saturday.

USMNT crash out at last 16 stage

Pulisic says they will be back

US/Canada/Mexico hosting 2026 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT were knocked out of the World Cup at the last-16 stage by a ruthless Netherlands side on Saturday. Goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries ensured that scuppered any hope Gregg Berhalter and his team of causing an upset and star man Pulisic has reacted to the defeat.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pulisic posted on Instagram after the defeat saying: "This one’s gonna hurt for a long time but I’m so thankful for this team and everyone who supported us through it all. A lifelong dream made reality representing my country in a World Cup. We’ll be back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2026 edition of the tournament is set to be staged in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, meaning the USMNT will have an automatic qualification spot. This was their first World Cup in eight years as they failed to qualify in 2018, and they managed to get out of a group containing England, Iran and Wales.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The players will be given some time off by their clubs before domestic seasons restart. Nine of the squad play in MLS which doesn't start till the New Year, however players such as Pulisic and Tyler Adams will be back in Premier League action on Boxing Day.