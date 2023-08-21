WATCH: USMNT star Christian Pulisic marks AC Milan debut with stunning golazo

Christian Pulisic opens his AC Milan account with a golzao for the Rossoneri in the 21st minute

Pulisic scores stunner

Goal moments after setting up opener

Big start to life in Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic's goal against Bologna came just moments after he had a secondary assist on Olivier Giroud's opener, with the American finding Tijjani Reijnders, who teed up the Frenchman to make it 1-0 in the 11th minute. Pulisic, though, wasn't done as just 10 minutes later, provided a stunning finish to give Milan the 2-0 lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's bright start is fantastic news for the USMNT and for the winger himself, who has struggled for confidence on the club level for some time. The American arrived in Milan this summer after several up-and-down years at Chelsea, and he'll hope that his goalscoring start will be a sign of things to come as he looks to live up to his potential.

WHAT NEXT FOR MILAN? After facing Bologna, AC Milan will next look towards Saturday's match against Torino, their first home match of the young season.