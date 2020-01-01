Chong reacts to Robben comparison & discusses working with Ibrahimovic at Man Utd

The 20-year-old Dutch winger is taking in a loan spell at Werder Bremen, with his ongoing development benefitting from a spell away from Old Trafford

Tahith Chong is flattered to have earned comparisons with former international Arjen Robben, with the starlet currently making a name for himself during a loan spell at .

The 20-year-old forward has long been held in high regard at Old Trafford, but competition for places is fierce at his parent club and, after signing a new contract in England, he has gone in search of regular game time in .

A bright start has been made to life in Bremen, with a superb solo goal recorded in a DFB-Pokal clash with Carl Jeiss Zena, and Chong is now being billed as the ‘Curacao Arjen Robben’.

A youngster born on that Caribbean Island but a representative of the Netherlands through a number of youth levels is delighted to have been placed into such a notable talent category.

He told the ’s official website: “I think it’s a big honour.

“Obviously, Arjen Robben is a big, big player. When I used to be small, I used to look up to him and liked his game.

“I think I’ve mentioned before, the players that I used to look up to were Arjen Robben, Ryan Giggs and Lionel Messi. So, to have that honour is big but I have got massive, massive steps to take before I can get to that level.

“From my side, it’s something you look forward to, keep developing as a player. But, like I said, I have loads of steps to take in my development to finally get there.

“But Arjen Robben was one of the best wingers in his time, in his prime. So, for me there is a long way to go. But obviously honoured as a player to have that mention.”

While looking to follow in the footsteps of one modern-day great, Chong has already spent time working with another in Manchester.

Enigmatic Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic took in 18 months with United before heading to with the , and Chong lapped up the opportunity to learn from a charismatic character.

He said of Ibrahimovic: “At Manchester United, at that time, I think I was just 16 or 17. But if they needed a player or something, then I think once or twice I trained with them.

“Then after a while, he remembered my face, so would come across in the gym and would speak to me every once in a while. Yeah, so once or twice I trained with the first-team lads.

“Obviously, he’s a big leader, on and off the pitch. Every once in a while, because he can speak a bit of Dutch still, he used to play at also, so off the pitch he used to try to help me and speak to me on stuff I can maybe improve. So, that definitely helped also, he has been a help.”

Chong has taken in 16 competitive appearances for United to date, with his spell at Werder Bremen intended to return him to Old Trafford ready to compete for more minutes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.