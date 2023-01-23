Chelsea to reignite Enzo Fernandez transfer pursuit before end of January window

Chelsea look set to renew their interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez before the January transfer window closes.

Chelsea failed with Fernandez approach

Saw several bids rejected

But will now try again for Argentine

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in World Cup winner Fernandez having failed to agree a deal to sign him from Benfica earlier in the month, according to The Guardian. The report states that the Blues will move back in for the midfielder, whose contract contains a £106 million release clause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez was a breakout star for La Albiceleste as they lifted the 2022 World Cup and was named Young Player of the Tournament for his efforts in their success. The report claims that Benfica remain reluctant to sell for a price lower than his release clause and wish to keep him until at least the end of the season, even though Fernandez has 'repeatedly' told the club he wishes to join Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Languishing in the mid-table of the Premier League, Chelsea have spared no expense in trying to bolster their squad throughout January. They pipped Arsenal to the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk in a mega-money move, while having also completed deals for the likes of Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and more. Their midfield area remains a concern, though, with Graham Potter managing through an injury crisis in the middle of the park.

Chelsea hold an interest in Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister - both of Brighton - but it appears a deal for Fernandez is their priority.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After an already eventful month, Chelsea look braced for a chaotic end to the transfer window. On the pitch, Potter's side now enjoy a rare rest following a draw with Liverpool. They don't face Fulham until February 3.