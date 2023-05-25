Chelsea back in for Jules Kounde! Blues join Man Utd in interest for wantaway Barcelona defender

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign wantaway Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, reigniting their interest from last summer.

Kounde's future uncertain at Barcelona

Chelsea & Man Utd interested in the player

Barcelona want €75m for the player

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sport, the Blues have rekindled their interest in Kounde after failing to land him last summer at Stamford Bridge which saw the defender join Barcelona for an initial fee of €50 million (£42m/$50m), plus up to €10m (£8.3m/$10.2m) in add-ons in a four-year contract. However, the London outfit are not only the Premier League side who are interested, as Manchester United have also reportedly set their sights on the French international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further mentions that the defender is willing to take up a fresh challenge and remains open for a move if there is an agreement among all parties. Kounde is believed to be unhappy with his role at Barcelona as Xavi Hernandez has used him primarily as a right-back instead of his natural position as centre-back. Moreover, he is aware that the club have signed Atheltic central defender Inigo Martinez, which would further consign his pace to the right-back position.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona are aware of the interest of the Premier League clubs and have already made it clear to Kounde's camp that they will not settle for less than €75m if he is looking for a transfer to the Premier League. The Blaugrana are looking to balance their books to comply with the Financial Fair Play regulations (FFP) of La Liga and are open to selling several players including Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Frank Kessie and Raphinha.

WHAT NEXT? It is no secret that both Chelsea & Manchester United are looking for defensive reinforcements in the transfer market. However, Kounde's price tag may prove to be a stumbling block for both clubs.