'Chelsea is best home for Zaha' - Salako

The Eagles legend thinks the Ivorian forward will do well moving to West London

Former player John Salako has tipped Wilfried Zaha to join .

The forward was heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in the summer, having made his intention of wanting to leave clear.

However, moves to and failed to realise and he will remain in South London until at least January.

"Of course [there's still concern he could leave in January]," Salako told Lovesport Radio.

"I think Chelsea would probably be the best home for him after their ban. They've got a really exciting young side there, and Wilf could come in and add to that.

"He could well move there, but Arsenal could come back with the money too. Anything could happen!"

Salako also praised Zaha for remaining professional despite the setback of not getting a transfer through.

"It would have been difficult for him because he had his mind set on going," he added.

"He's had to get his head down and focus on Crystal Palace, and he's done that. He's back to his best!"

Chelsea are currently under a transfer ban for breaching Fifa rules, and can’t sign any players until the summer of 2020.

Zaha will be part of a star-studded Ivory Coast that will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo in on Sunday.