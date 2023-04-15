Chelsea failing the 'basic parts of football' - Frank Lampard after lifeless loss to Brighton

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard admitted that his team could have lost by a bigger margin as they went down 2-1 to Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea surrendered lead to lose

Have now lost three under Lampard

Coach says they are failing at the basics

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea took an early lead in Lampard's first home game since returning as Blues boss for the rest of the season. But Brighton fought back and pulled level through Danny Welbeck just before half-time and Julio Enciso fired in the winner in the 69th minute. Lampard admitted that his team are unable to do even the most basic things as they made it six games without a win.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm disappointed on every level. The better team won. They could have won by more. They played like a team. They've been together a long time," he said. "Not good enough. All the basic parts of football - to fight, to run - we were short on. Not a question of commitment as such. We have a big game on Tuesday [against Real Madrid]. There's no point being too down but we have to understand why today went the way it did."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have lost all three of their matches since club legend Lampard returned as Graham Potter's replacement. They are now 11th in the Premier League and 17 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT? The London club will hope to bounce back when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. Lampard's men are 2-0 down from the first leg of the quarter-final tie.