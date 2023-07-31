Chelsea's next No.1? Blues launch bid to sign Brighton's outcast goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

Chelsea have made an opening offer to sign Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who is out of favour at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea linked with new goalkeeper

Mendy sold to Saudi Arabia

Sanchez out of favour at Brighton

WHAT HAPPENED? Sanchez was left out of Brighton's pre-season tour having lost his place in the team last season, and his future is far from certain. It had been reported that Chelsea would target him on loan as they seek goalkeeping reinforcements, but the Blues have now made a bid for the Spaniard, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have already sanctioned the sale of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli this summer and would like a new competitor for Kepa Arrizabalaga, with young stoppers Gabriel Slonina, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beach and Jamie Cumming all joining the club's recent tour to the USA.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spain international Sanchez has two years remaining on his Brighton contract but lost his first-team spot to Jason Steele last season, with the Seagulls also recruiting a new goalkeeper in the shape of Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? All roads lead to the Blues' Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 13, with the new-look squad under Pochettino set to get its first major test.