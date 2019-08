Cecafa U20: Okumbi names Harambee Stars provisional squad

The coach has assembled a preliminary squad to prepare for the two-week tournament set to be held in Kampala

Stanley Okumbi has named his U20 provisional squad for the upcoming Cecafa U20 Championship set to be held in in September.

AFC ’ new signing Collins Shichenje has made the cut as Okumbi summoned the team in preparations for the two-week tournament next month.

' goalkeeper Brian Bwire, Kakamega High’s budding custodian Kevin Ouru and Wazito FC’s Bixente Otieno have been included.

Musa Masika, who was part of Harambee Stars senior team which took part in an unsuccessful African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifications game against , has also made it into the provisional squad.

Boniface Mwangemi, Patrick Ngunyi, Alphonce Omija, Keith Imbali and Issa Lumumba who represented Kenya in the Union of North African Federations’ (Unaf) U17 tournament in earlier this year, have earned Okumbi’s faith too.

The team is expected to start preparations for the tournament on September 3 as the competition will be held between September 14 and 28.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Kevin Ouru (Kakamega High), Issa Emoria (St. Anthony Sec), Bixente Otieno (Wazito)

Defenders: Alphonce Omija ( ), Tyson Omondi (Musingu High), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Boniface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), Alvin Ochieng (Kisumu All-Stars), Brian Wepo ( ), Hassan Mwinyi (Ebwali High School), Mohammed Kazungu (St. Peters High School), Boniface Mwangemi (Dagoreti High School), Yussuf Boya (Sunflower Secondary), Arnold Onyango ( ), Vincent Oluoch (St. Anthony Sec), John Otieno (Kakamega ), Tom Teka (Kariobangi Sharks),

Midfielders: Joshua Nyatini (Wazito FC), Fidel Origa ( ), Musa Masika (Wazito FC), John Njuguna ( ), Peter Oudo (Kariobangi Sharks), Zablon Kutera (Dagoretti High), Nelson Amunga (Kisumu All-Stars), Steve Otieno (Kisumu All-Stars), Dedan Wafula Simiyu (Soy United), Stainer Musasia (FC Talanta), Keith Imbali (Gor Mahia Youth), Patrick Munyao (FC Talanta), Issa Lumumba (St. Anthony Sec), Richard Odada ( ), Andre Kalama (Ligi Ndogo),

Forwards: Selassie Otieno ( Sugar), Jacob Onyango (St. Anthony Sec), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Patrick Ngunyi (Kariobangi Sharks), Atem Kato (St. Peters High School), Chris Owino (FC Talanta), Derrick Omondi (Wazito) Ronald Shichenje (Aspire Academy).