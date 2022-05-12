Carragher: I won't allow Mane to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has lauded the influence made by Sadio Mane on the club insisting there is no way he can leave the club for Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions have been reportedly desiring the services of the 30-year-old, whose contract with Liverpool will expire in 2023.

The former centre-back states the Lion of Teranga has sacrificed himself on numerous occasions for the sake of the club and his impact, alongside that of Mohamed Salah, has been effective for the last five years.

He went on to confess his love for the player owing to what he is doing for the Merseyside team.

"When I have watched Liverpool as a fan, Sadio Mane is my favourite player," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"There is just something about Mane. He's sacrificed himself at times and the shift he puts in.

"He, along with Salah, has been doing that for five years - they are never injured! They are there week in, week out for 90 minutes, getting the numbers up there every week. What they have done for this football club is unbelievable.

"I'm a huge fan of Sadio Mane and I can assure you he will be going nowhere because I will not let him go to Bayern Munich, he'd have me to deal with!

"I love him, absolutely love him to bits. And not just because he's a great player and what he's done for Liverpool."

On Tuesday, Mane scored the second goal as the Reds claimed a vital 2-1 win away to Aston Villa. He started the match as a winger but had to switch positions to accommodate his teammates.

"He initially came in on the right-wing then moved to the left when Salah arrived. [Luis] Diaz comes in on the left and Mane goes to centre-forward," Carragher continued.

"He's always moving for someone else but his performances never drop. It doesn't seem to matter where Mane plays, you get exactly the same from him, the same cannot be said for the rest of the Liverpool attack."

Mane has so far claimed 15 Premier League goals this season with two assists.