Carabao Cup final 2023 tickets: Prices for Wembley decider & where to buy

GOAL tells you everything you need to know to buy tickets for the Carabao Cup final.

The first silverware of the season will soon be up for grabs with just four teams remaining in the 2023 Carabao Cup.

Defending champions Liverpool have already been knocked out following their loss to Manchester City, which means the trophy will change hands at Wembley Stadium.

Want to witness the action live from the stands? GOAL tells you everything you need to know to buy tickets for the game.

Carabao Cup final ticket prices: How much do they cost?

With Manchester United likely to be in action, the Carabao Cup final tickets will be in particularly high demand.

The official pricing of the ticket is yet to be revealed and will be done only after the two finalists are decided.

However, we can always refer to the ticket prices of the previous season which might give us an indication as to how much they will cost this time.

Category Pricing Category 1 £100 (adult) / £75 (young adult) / £50 (concessions) Category 2 £90 (adult) / £67.50 (young adult) / £45 (concessions) Category 3 £72 (adult) / £54 (young adult) / £36 (concessions) Category 4 £56 (adult) / £42 (young adult) / £28 (concessions) Category 5 £40 (adult) / £30 (young adult) / £20 (concessions)

Premium seats on Level 2 were pricier than the standard ones.

Category Pricing Category 1 £150 (adult) / £112.50 (young adult) / £75 (concessions) Category 2 £125 (adult) / £93.75 (young adult) / £62.50 (concessions)

Fans who are under the age of 16 and over 65 were eligible for concessions.

Where to buy Carabao Cup final tickets?

Carabao Cup final tickets will be sold by the two competing clubs in the final.

In the previous campaign, Liverpool were allocated 32,999 tickets and something similar will be done for the finalists this time around as well.

However, a public window sale might take place starting a few days before the final.

You can also get a Club Wembley membership which would ensure a seat for the FA Cup semi-final and final as well. However, this will be more expensive.

When do the Carabao Cup final tickets go on sale?

The Carabao Cup final tickets will go live soon after the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals which are slated to take place on January 31 and February 1 respectively.

When is the 2023 Carabao Cup final?

What: 2022-23 Carabao Cup final When: February 26, 2023 TV & streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / ESPN+ (U.S.) Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The game will kick off at 4:30pm GMT (11:30am ET).

Where to watch the 2023 Carabao Cup final on TV & stream live

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup final will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom. It will also be available for streaming live via the Sky Go app.

Meanwhile, in the United States, ESPN Plus (ESPN+) will be showing the Carabao Cup final live, with viewers able to stream the game exclusively through the app. You can sign up to ESPN+ here.