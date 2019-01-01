Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari can turn the tide against Al Ahly Shendi - Oburu

The team manager believes the Dockers can upset their opponents on Friday and book a slot in the next phase of the African competition

team manager Wilson Oburu is confident his club will pick up a good result in the Caf Confederation Cup second leg match against Shendi of Sudan.

After a 0-0 stalemate in Nairobi on August 10, Oburu are hopeful of finishing the job away from home.

"For sure we face quite a task but they will also be under pressure as we were in the first leg where we prayed we should not concede at home. It is now our time to turn the tide against them in their own backyard," Oburu told Goal.

The former and Bandari goalkeeper has also explained how the first leg encounter has enabled them to learn about Al Ahly Shendi.

"When we played in the first leg, we really knew little about them [Al Ahly Shendi] but now we are going into the match with lots of ideas of who our opponents are like. The tie will be hard but we are confident of a positive result," he added.

New signing Danson Chetambe has also been tipped to play a pivotal role in the decisive tie on Friday. The former Zoo FC midfielder was involved in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda in July and also produced a good display during the first leg tie against the Sudanese side in Nairobi.

"We are happy with Danson [Chetambe] and the club's confidence in him is also huge. From what I can see now in training or in the matches, he has already settled and what he can do was witnessed in Cecafa [Kagame Cup] and also in the first match against Al Ahly Shendi," Oburu concluded.

"Bandari is a family and we always help our newcomers adapt fast."

A scoring draw will help the Dockers progress to the next stage of the tournament.