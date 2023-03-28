Another USMNT star in the Bundesliga? Cincinnati FC get call from Borussia Monchengladbach over possible Brandon Vazquez transfer

Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly in the hunt for FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez as a possible replacement for Marcus Thuram.

Marcus Thuram on his way out

Gladbach want Brandon Vazquez

Club scouted him during the international break

WHAT HAPPENED? With Marcus Thuram reportedly on his way out, Gladbach are already on the lookout for a replacement with Sky Germany suggesting the player of choice could be FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vazquez. Reports also indicate that Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus was in the U.S. over the international break to watch the American in action.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The player's management and Gladbach are now in contact. Vazquez joined Cincinnati FC in 2019 from Nashville FC and presently has a contract there that runs until 2025. Vazquez played 37 times for Cincinnati last season, contributing eight assists along with 20 goals, and he's a part of the USMNT's future plans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Joe Scally, who is presently a player at Gladbach, might assist Vazquez in adjusting to life in Germany and the Bundesliga should the player join the club. The Bundesliga as a whole has demonstrated to be a breeding ground for American players, having produced players like Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? If FC Cincinnati lose their star forward, they'll hope to delay it until the end of the year. If they can't hold off suitors over the summer, they'll potentially need to find a deal for a replacement in the middle of their MLS season.