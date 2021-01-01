Bolo looks to support Harambee Stars after joining Lang’ata race

The Nairobi sports consultant hopes to push bills that will ensure sports development is given priority in the country going forward

Former Gor Mahia national treasurer Sally Bolo has revealed how she hopes to help Harambee Stars if she is elected Lang’ata Member of Parliament.

She has joined the race to secure the Lang’ata parliamentary seat in next year’s elections and said she will spend most of her time pushing bills that will help sports grow in the country especially around the national teams.

“And to bring back the spark of our national team Harambee Stars who were once considered giants in the region, to offer support, mentorship and necessary financial boost through the government is a task I will take on with glee as they, in turn, fly our flag high,” Bolo told Goal.

“Drawing up and lobbying of bills that create a more conducive environment for men and women in this country to follow their dreams and chase careers around sports will be very fulfilling to me, having seen the way in which sports has the ability to holistically transform individuals and communities.”

Bolo served Gor Mahia for four years when the club dominated the Premier League scene, won titles and represented Kenya in continental competitions.

“For me, the discipline, determination, resilience, commitment and the teamwork I have witnessed on and off these pitches has taught me great lessons on life and how to tackle challenges that come our way,” she added.

“Leadership for me, therefore, is a humbling opportunity to serve and to lead with an attitude of boldness yet meek enough to realize that we all bring something unique to the table that can contribute to the greater picture of success especially in sports.

“Enlightening my fellow leaders, if elected, on the platform of empowering women for example through sports will be my sheer pleasure.”

Bolo also stressed the need to have schools be the primary institutions of nurturing talents at the grassroots levels.

“To encourage schools and institutions to sponsor children solely on the platform of sports performance is an idea whose time has come in this country,” she concluded.

“As I embark on this journey of elective leadership, I do so with hope, tenacity and a vision; that indeed it is time to change the way things have been done and to embrace the possibilities of a better tomorrow.”