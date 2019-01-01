Blow for Man Utd as Lingard limps out of AZ Alkmaar match

The Red Devils forward was a substitute himself but limped off the pitch in the closing stages

have suffered a further injury blow as Jesse Lingard limped out of their tie against AZ Alkmaar.

The 26-year-old was only introduced as a 77th-minute substitute but hobbled from the field in stoppage-time with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

The Red Devils failed to register a shot on target in the goalless draw in the .

Article continues below

Though the severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed, Lingard is likely to be a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

It is also a further blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is already without a number of first-team players due to injury.

More to follow.