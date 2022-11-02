American defender Auston Trusty has set his sights on playing for Arsenal as he hailed the Gunners as "the best club in the world right now."

Trusty loving life at Birmingham

Sets sights on Arsenal role

Signed with Gunners from Rapids in January

WHAT HAPPENED? Trusty signed with Arsenal in January, completing a move from the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids are also owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which helped facilitate his move to the Emirates. He spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Rapids before joining Birmingham City on loan in the Championship.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I'm in contact with them all the time and my mindset is to get to Arsenal and play for Arsenal,” Trusty told MLSSoccer.com. “It's probably the best club in the world right now and I'm excited for it.

“It's the perfect spot right now and I'm doing my thing, at an incredible organization in Birmingham. But, obviously, the goal is to play in the Premier League, play at a top team. That's where it's at.”

He added: “I'm living my dream here and I think a lot of kids in the US, all of us dream about coming to Europe, especially coming to England and playing in one of the best football countries in the world, if not the best So I'm really living my dream. There's nothing to lose, only things to gain.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trusty has shone at Birmingham so far this season, and is even the club's second-highest scorer with three goals. The loan has, by all accounts, been a success as Trusty has done well in his first taste of European soccer.

In his interview with MLSSoccer.com, Trusty stated his World Cup ambitions. He has not earned a senior cap yet but, given his recent performances, could very much be in the picture for the U.S. men's national team to start the 2026 World Cup cycle.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TRUSTY? Birmingham are set to face Stoke City, Swansea and Sunderland over the next nine days before the start of the World Cup break, which ends December 10.