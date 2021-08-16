'The ball is in Manchester United's court' - Lingard wanted back at West Ham, admits Pearce

A member of David Moyes' coaching team at the London Stadium is holding out hope that another deal can be done for a former loan star

West Ham remain interested in bringing Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium, Stuart Pearce has confirmed, with a member of David Moyes' coaching team admitting that "the ball is in Manchester United's court" ahead of the summer transfer deadline.

The Hammers helped to breathe new life into an England international that had started to stagnate at Old Trafford when putting a short-term loan agreement in place back in January.

Lingard thrived in the capital, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances, and is seeing another move mooted as competition for places at his parent club remains as fierce as ever.

What has been said?

Quizzed on whether West Ham will look into agreeing another deal for Lingard, Pearce told talkSPORT: "We would like him to come and join us. That has been an open secret. He was wonderful last year.

"The ball is in Manchester United’s court. He is contracted to them. We would like him with us, there is no doubt about that.

"He’s a special lad and was very good around the players – the players really like him.

"His ability shone out last year and gave us a great option in our squad. You never know, but at this moment in time it looks like he is fighting for a place in the United line-up."

Will Lingard leave Man Utd?

Lingard has been giving little away when it comes to his future plans, although he has admitted to his West Ham loan allowing a "refresh button" to be hit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been hinting that a role will be found for the 28-year-old within his plans this season, with the United boss telling reporters after seeing his side hit five against Leeds on the opening weekend with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford still to slot back in: "Don’t forget Jesse Lingard.

"He has reinvented himself and he has come back the man that we know. With the quality he has, he is going to play a big part. I forgot him when I spoke about goalscorers."

That could spell bad news for West Ham, but the summer window will remain open until August 31 and there is still time for a late transfer to be pushed through if all parties open themselves up to talks.

