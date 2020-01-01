Bale has no interest in MLS move & summer exit from Real Madrid is ‘very unlikely’, says agent

The Wales international forward continues to see an imminent transfer mooted, but his representative doubts any deal will be done

Gareth Bale has no interest in leaving for during the winter transfer window, claims his agent Jonathan Barnett.

The international forward continues to see an imminent move away from Santiago Bernabeu mooted.

Several landing spots have been speculated on for the 30-year-old, with interest said to be held by sides around the world.

Talk of a return to the Premier League for the former star is never far away, with considered to have held long-standing interest.

It has also been suggested that a second spell at Spurs could be taken in, with Jose Mourinho having kept those rumours ticking over by steering around questions on the subject.

The latest reports have linked Bale with a switch to America, with a completely fresh start potentially appealing to a man who continues to attract criticism in Spain.

David Beckham’s new Miami franchise remain in the market for marquee additions, while the are looking for another big name to fill the void created by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure.

Barnett has, however, told ESPN that his client will not be considering any advances from the States.

No departure from Madrid is expected to be made this summer either, with it considered to be “very unlikely” that the next window will deliver a change of scenery.

That is because Bale remains tied to a contract with Real through to 2022.

It has appeared at various stages as though that agreement would be broken, with the Blancos prepared to cash in on a saleable asset.

No deal has been done, though, and the Welshman remains part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

Injury and illness has kept Bale on the sidelines for long periods once again this season, with just 14 appearances made as a result.

He has come back into favour when fit, having previously been frozen out, but has contributed only two goals to the collective cause.

Those struggles, along with ongoing questions of his commitment and apparent reluctance to fully integrate into the Madrid squad, have kept the rumour mill ticking over.

It would, however, take a sizeable bid to prise Bale away from Real and Barnett’s latest comments can be considered another clear indication that nobody will be piecing together a suitable transfer package any time soon.