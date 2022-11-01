Disaster for Simeone! Atletico Madrid miss out on Europa League after finishing bottom of Champions League group

Mitchell Wilks
|
Atletico Madrid 2022-23Getty
Porto vs Atlético MadridPortoAtlético MadridUEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid have finished bottom of their Champions League group following a 2-1 defeat to Porto.

  • Atletico finish bottom of group B
  • Lost 2-1 to Porto
  • 2022/23 European campaign is over

WHAT HAPPENED? Atletico's loss closed out a poor European campaign in dismal fashion, as they finished bottom of Group B and missed the chance to even clinch a Europa League spot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diego Simeone's side were 1-0 down after just five minutes thanks to Mehdi Taremi in a game they needed to win, and found themselves two behind just 20 minutes later. They couldn't find a way back into the game and only got on the scoresheet via an own-goal at the death, confirming they finished bottom of the group behind Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge and group winners Porto.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Porto 2022-23GettyDiego Simeone 2022-23Getty

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO MADRID? Having finished bottom, Atleti's sole focus is now their domestic campaign, where they are already looking cut adrift from the title race in La Liga.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

52780 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 33%Manchester City
  • 17%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 40%Other team
52780 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks