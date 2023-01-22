Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Athletic Club against Real Madrid on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid will be making a trip to the Basque region to take on Athletic Club in a La Liga encounter on Sunday.

The hosts have not won any of their last 14 games against Real Madrid in La Liga (D4 L10), losing each of the last five. It is their longest winless streak against the Whites in their history in the top flight. Athletic are going through a rough patch as they have won just once in their last five league matches and sit in the eighth spot on the table with 26 points from 17 matches. However, their manager Ernesto Valverde has not lost any of his last five games against Real Madrid in La Liga, during his stint with Barcelona, which might boost their morale before taking on the capital side.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, who has scored in each of his last four games in the league (five goals overall), likes to play against Athletic as he has netted 16 goals in 25 games, more than against any other opponent in La Liga. They are chasing Barcelona in a fascinating title race and being three points behind does not give them the luxury to further slip at San Mames.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Date: January 22, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Jan 23) Venue: San Mames, Bilbao.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 and it can be streamed via LaLiga TV and Viaplay UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 La Liga TV, Viaplay UK India Sports 18 -1/HD Jio Cinema

Check out GOAL's Football on UK TV guide Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Athletic Club team news and squad Athletic Club will miss Yeray Alvarez after he was given his marching orders against Real Sociedad. Inigo Martinez remains doubtful with an injury and might be replaced by Aitor Paredes. Athletic Club Predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Paredes, Vivian, Yuri; D Garcia, Vesga; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta Position Players Goalkeepers Simon, Agirrezabala, Iru Defenders Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Balenziaga, Lekue, Capa, De Marcos. Midfielders Vesga, Vencedor, Herrera, Zarraga, Garcia, Sanchet. Forwards Morci, Berenguer, Williams, Muniain, Williams Jr., Guruzeta, Villalibre. Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will continue to be without David Alaba, Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vasquez and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Marco Asensio can be handed a rare start in place of Rodrygo Goes in attack. Whereas in midfield, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde are likely to get the nod.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Camavinga, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius