'The Ashley Cole club!' - Rio Ferdinand mocked for referring to Ashley Young as ex-Chelsea legend TWICE on live TV - with Ally McCoist making same mistake in embarrassing error

Rio Ferdinand became the butt of jokes on social media after twice confusing Ashley Young's name for Chelsea legend Ashley Cole's on live TV.

Ferdinand analysed Ashley Young red

Made 'Ashley Cole' mistake

Ally McCoist made same error

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferdinand was on commentary duty at the Merseyside derby for TNT Sports and was charged with analysing Young's red card for two bookable offences. However, he struggled with the task at hand, twice calling Young 'Ashley Cole', despite being his former team-mate at club level, with co-commentator Ally McCoist bizarrely making the same mistake before him. That pair of gaffes inevitably drew the ridicule of social media users, although Ferdinand attempted to own the error with a post of his own.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Young and Ferdinand were team-mates at Manchester United, but that clearly wasn't enough to stop the pundit making the error on commentary.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERDINAND? Back on the microphone for the second half, the former defender will probably be happy that Young is no longer on the pitch after being given his marching orders.