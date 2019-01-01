Arsenal's Nacho Monreal agrees two-year Real Sociedad deal

have announced an agreement with for Nacho Monreal, who will join the Liga side until 2021.

A statement on the club's website reads:

"Real Sociedad and Arsenal FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nacho Monreal to the Txuri Urdin team. La Real, in turn, has reached an agreement with the player until June 30, 2021.

"The official presentation will be held on Monday, schedule to be confirmed."

