Can Arsenal pick up three points against Brighton as they look to keep up with Man City in the title race?

Arsenal come into this on the back of two important victories against Newcastle United and Chelsea. Arteta's side had a slip up recently and conceded the lead to Man City in the league. Arsenal are aiming to complete the double up on Brighton after a thrilling 4-2 win over the seagulls earlier in the season. The Gunners have a good record at home, having won five of their last six games at the Emirates.

Brighton come into this having suffered a heavy defeat to Everton and will be hoping to get their European charge back on track. Roberto De Zerbi's side have only suffered consecutive defeats in the Premier League once this season. Although the Segulls have lost three of their last four away games against Arsenal in all competitions.

Arsenal vs Brighton confirmed lineups

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White; Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Brighton XI (4-2-3-1): Steele; Gross, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Arsenal will face Nottingham Forest and Wolves in their final two league games as they look to overcome the points deficit against Man City.