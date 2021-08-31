Arsenal in talks to sign Bologna defender Tomiyasu as they seek right-back reinforcement

The 22-year-old was previously linked to Tottenham but the Gunners hope to land him before the transfer window closes

Arsenal are in talks to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna, Goal understands.

The Gunners hope to strengthen at right-back before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Tomiyasu's natural position is centre-back, but he has featured more prominently on the right since joining Bologna in 2019.

Will Arsenal sign him?

Negotiations are underway for the 22-year-old, but the move depends on other players leaving the north London side.

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin could be on his way out as he is in talks with Real Betis over a loan move. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta already has Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles available to play in that position.

Maitland-Niles has been linked with a move to Everton and pleaded with Arsenal to let him go in an Instagram post.

Who else is interested?

Tomiyasu has also been linked with Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham in the current transfer window, but Spurs have since turned their attention to Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal and are set to sign him for £26 million ($35m).

How has Tomiyasu performed?

The Japan international moved to Bologna from Belgian side Sint-Truiden in 2019. He has since made 64 appearances for the Italian club in all competitions and scored two goals in Serie A last season.

Tomiyasu featured at the 2020 Olympics with Japan, playing in the 4-0 win against France as well as the 2-0 loss to Mexico in the bronze medal match. He has 23 senior appearances for Japan to his name.

