'Starting to wobble?' - Arsenal's draw to Brentford sparks supporter fears of 'getting torn apart' by Man City

Arsenal fans have started to express their concern as their side drew to Brentford on Saturday with Manchester City up next in the Premier League.

Arsenal drop points for second week in a row

Gunners could only muster draw vs Brentford

Arteta's side face title rivals Man City in PL next

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal were held at home by Brentford despite taking the lead on Saturday afternoon. Leandro Trossard's first goal for the Gunners was cancelled out by Ivan Toney as the Premier League leaders dropped points for the second weekend in a row.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mikel Arteta's side will play Manchester City for the first time in the league this season on Wednesday and worry has started to grow amongst members the Arsenal faithful all too familiar with late-season trouble.

ARSENAL CONCERNS AFTER DRAW:

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners' biggest test comes on Wednesday as they host Manchester City. They are currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League after playing the same amount of games. City play Aston Villa on Sunday and the gap could be just three points by the time the pair face off.