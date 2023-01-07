Another injury blow for Chelsea! Goalkeeper Mendy undergoes surgery after breaking finger

Chelsea have been dealt another injury blow after goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was forced to have surgery after breaking his finger in training.

Mendy out of action with fractured finger

Underwent surgery

Chelsea face Man City on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Mendy faces a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his finger in training. Chelsea confirmed the news with a statement that read: "Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has undergone an operation on a fractured finger sustained in training this week. The 30-year-old will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation phase."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Senegal international has appeared in 11 matches for the Blues thus far this season and has kept one clean sheet. He has started in just two Premier League matches out of the club's last 11 outings as Kepa Arrizabalaga remains Graham Potter's first-choice custodian.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's side face Manchester City again in an FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday.