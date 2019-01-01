Alex Song ends two-year goal drought in Sion's 10-1 win

On Saturday, the former Barcelona and Arsenal star scored his first goal in a competitive match since July 2017

Alex Song scored a goal as Sion hammered Allschwil 10-1 in Saturday's Swiss Cup fixture.

The international ended his two-year goal drought against the fifth-tier side having scored his last goal during his stint in the Russian Premier League with Rubin Kazan back in 2017.

Song hit the target in the 71st minute to give Sion a 9-0 lead in the Round of 64 of the Cup competition.

The emphatic victory in Allschwil saw Stephane Henchoz's men cruise to the next round of the Swiss Cup in style.

Song, who joined Sion on a free transfer last summer, will hope to build on his maiden goal for the club when they host Luzern at Stade de Tourbillon for their next Super League fixture on August 25.