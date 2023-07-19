Manchester City have agreed to sell Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli, with the Saudi club striking a £30 million ($39m) deal for the winger.

WHAT HAPPENED? City were reluctant to lose the Algeria international, but a transfer has eventually been agreed after Al-Ahli made a bid that matched their valuation, GOAL can confirm. Mahrez is now set for a medical and will sign a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club, with the option for a further year, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mahrez has been given permission not to travel on City's pre-season tour to Asia as the deal is formalised, with the rest of the squad jetting off on Wednesday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mahrez is due to become the latest in a long line of Premier League players bound for the Gulf state, with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino and Ruben Neves all signed, and potentially Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to follow.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Pep Guardiola will likely return to the transfer market to find a replacement for Mahrez, considering his contribution to City's treble last season. Barcelona's Raphinha is among the names linked so far.