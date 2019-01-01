Afcon 2021 Qualifier: Poor accommodation may cost Kenya against Egypt - Omollo

The former international player believes off-pitch issues will negatively affect the East African side

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo feels will struggle against in their 2021 Afcon qualifier.

Harambee Stars are currently in the North African country preparing to play the hosts on Thursday night. The former Kenya defender states the preparations have not been good for the Francis Kimanzi-led side and it might affect their game.

"I do not think Stars are in their best shape to play the Pharaohs on Thursday," Omollo told Goal.

"Preparations are not only done on the pitch, but it also involves a lot including accommodation. The side-shows we have been seeing regarding accommodation in might affect the team psychologically. It will be a tall order for Kenya to get a positive result from their hosts."

The tactician believes Kenya can make it out of Group G which also has the likes of Togo and Comoros.

"Apart from Egypt, other teams in the group are not tough; preparations are the most important thing. If we prepare well, we will make it to , but if we do not, we will fail," Omollo concluded.

The match between Stars and the Pharaohs will be played from 19.00 EAT.