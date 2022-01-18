Afcon 2021: Ghana vs Comoros Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

It is a do-or-die affair for Ghana when they lock horns with Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Tuesday.



Having picked just one point from their opening two Group C games, Milovan Rajevac’s outfit must win at all costs to stand a chance of making it to the knockout stage of the competition.



The Black Stars opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Morocco before conceding another late goal against Gabon to settle for a 1-1 draw.



Comoros, meanwhile, may have lost all two matches so far but they are certainly just not out of the competition yet they can surprise Ghana to three points at Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua to possibly change their fortunes.



The Coelacanths lost 1-0 to Gabon and fell 2-0 to Morocco but a good win against Ghana on Tuesday could ensure qualification to the Round of 16 as one of the best four third-placed sides.

Game Ghana vs Comoros Date Tuesday, January 18 Time 19:00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Having been without Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus since the start of the tournament, Ghana should perhaps be used to taking to the pitch without their most creative man by now.



There is, however, more midfield worry for the Black Stars as Real Mallorca ace Mohammed Iddrisu Baba has been ruled out of the Comoros clash after picking up an injury against Gabon. Sheriff Tiraspol’s Edmund Addo could be his replacement on the day.



Striker Benjamin Tetteh is also not available for selection after receiving a three-match suspension on the back of a red card received for punching an opponent during a brawl after the Gabon duel.



China-based Mubarak Wakaso is still a doubt for action, having largely trained separately in Cameroon as he continues his recovery from an injury, while Real Tamale United attacker David Abagna is reportedly out for the rest of the tournament after sustaining an injury during team training on Thursday.

In what is their debut at Afcon, Comoros are yet to register their first goal at the tournament after drawing blanks against Gabon and Morocco.



Despite their shyness in front of the goals so far, Red Star Belgrade striker El Fardou Ben is still expected to keep his place as leader of the Coelacanths’ attack.



Cyprus-based Fouad Bachirou and Guingamp star Youssouf M’Changama will provide support from behind, with possible width from Faiz Selemani and Mohamed Youssouf.



Younn Zahary and Kassim M’Dahoma, who play club football in the French third-tier for Cholet and Avranches respectively, are likely to be mandated with the central defensive responsibility of preventing a fourth goal in Cameroon.

Match Preview

Tuesday’s game will be the first-ever Afcon encounter between Ghana and Comoros.



Comoros may have no tournament history to provide an idea of how far they could go in Cameroon but Ghana’s bigger problem will be their own poor form at the championship in recent times.



In their last eight matches at the continental showpiece, the Black Stars have registered only a single win.



The presence of Andre and Jordan Ayew, though, is pleasant news for the side in their chase for their first win at this year’s tournament as the brothers have contributed nine (70 per cent) of Ghana’s last 13 goals in the competition.



“It’s a very important game for us. We need to finish the group with a win and will do everything to guarantee this happening. Our team develops well but we need time and patience,” coach Rajevac said at the pre-match press conference on Monday.



Comoros, on the other hand, are not only without an Afcon goal but are also yet to register a point at the championship.



Should the Coelacanths draw a blank against the Black Stars, they will become the fifth team to fail to score a single goal at the group stage of the tournament on debut.



Burundi (2019), Gabon (1994), Sierra Leone (1994) and Mozambique (1986) are the four standing nations with the unfortunate record.



“The game is very important for us. We had two good games against Gabon and Morocco, but luck was not on our side. I told the players to consider this as if it was the final. Ghana is a very good team, but we will do our best. We have nothing to lose, and we must be strong and brave,” Comoros coach Amir Abdou said at the pre-match presser.



Morocco and Gabon will face off in the other group game on Tuesday.