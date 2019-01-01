Afcon 2019: Cisse- It’s not my decision for Mane to take second penalty

After his first-half spot-kick was saved by Patrick Matasi, the Liverpool star made amends by dispatching his a second half attempt

coach Aliou Cisse says it was not his decision for Sadio Mane to take his side’s second penalty during their 3-0 victory over in Monday’s final Group C game at the 30 June Stadium.

The star and winner missed a chance to put the Teranga Lions in front in the 29th minute after his penalty was saved by Patrick Matasi.

However, Mane doubled his side’s lead after Ismaila Sarr had opened the scoring and he made amends for his earlier penalty miss when he completed his brace from the spot to help the West Africans progress to the knockout stage of the competition after finishing second in Group C behind .

Cisse explained that the 27-year-old is charged with the responsibility of taking spot-kick for his side but after missing his effort earlier, he was against the forward taking the second penalty.

“What’s important is that [Mane] wanted to take his responsibility on this second penalty, he was right, I decided that he shouldn’t take it,” Cisse told Goal.

“It’s important for a captain to take his responsibility. Nothing was improvised, Mane was the first penalty taker on the board, and so he shot.”

Senegal have attempted the most shots (52) in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but have only managed to score five of the chances.

“Yes, we have progressed, but as I want to say - before the goal, they had chances. So we will stay focused, I think today our dimension offensive was very interesting, we found ourselves getting the ball out, controlling the game,” he continued.

“It’s true that my regret is about chances created and we have problem scoring goals, there are a lot of bad choices when you can kill a game you must kill it.”

The Teranga Lions will take on in the round of 16 of the tournament at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

“Now it’s direct elimination, it will be hard, the Ugandan team are the team who have lost the least in the last few years.



"We played a friendly before the World Cup, we had a 0-0 draw and everyone said they were a little team, that we should have won, and I said be careful - this is a team who are progressing.

“They kept their identity African, they play like true Africans, you have this to respect. This qualification for the R16, after a complicated second match against Algeria, we kept the serenity to win this match tonight and I have to congratulate them,” he concluded.