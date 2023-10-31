Aaron Wan-Bissaka contract U-turn! Man Utd make decision over defender's future with current deal set to expire in 2024

Manchester United have conducted a U-turn on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract, stalling talks over a new deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were convinced that they would offer the full-back a new deal right after the summer transfer window closed but now, according to the Daily Mail, the club has changed their mind.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wan-Bissaka's current contract expires in 2024 but he has a 12-month extension clause in his existing. For now, United are planning to trigger the extension clause and keep the player until 2025 rather than offering him a new long-term deal.

WHAT NEXT? The 25-year-old English defender recently resumed training after he suffered a hamstring injury last month. If the Red Devils do not trigger the extension clause by this year, the player will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January and could leave for free in the summer.