IPL to introduce Smart Replay System ahead of 2024 season

Introduced to make quick and accurate decisions

There's some new technology news for the IPL 2024 season. It looks like the Smart Replay System will be introduced for the first time when the new season gets underway on March 23.

ESPNcricinfo has reported that under the Smart Replay System, TV umpires will be able to get input from two hawk-eye operators who will be sitting in the same room as the umpire.

Eight high-speed images captured around the camera will be accessible to the umpire, which means that the TV broadcast director, who often was the connection between the umpire and the hawk-eye, will no longer be needed under the new system.

Getty Images

It's hoped that the new Smart Replay System will allow the umpire to make quicker and more accurate decisions. It will give the umpire access to more visuals than ever before, including split-screen images.

Conversations between the umpire and hawk-eye are also reportedly going to be aired, which will allow fans to gain a better understanding of decisions.

The English Cricket Board (ECB) has trialled a similar system in The Hundred as advanced technology continues to be used in the sport to help umpires make their decisions.

FAQs

Getty Images

What is the Indian Premier League?

The Indian Premier League has been played in the Twenty20 format annually in India since 2008. It includes city-based franchise teams and has become a hugely popular cricket league.

It takes place between March and May when fewer international cricket tours happen, making it a win-win for players and cricket lovers.

How many teams are there in the IPL 2024 season?

Ten teams partake each season. This year, teams are confirmed as follows:

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Banglore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Where can I watch the IPL 2024 season?

In the UK, the streaming rights for the Indian Premier League have yet to be finalised between current rights holders DAZN and Sky Sports, who are both reportedly in talks.

In the US, the Indian Premier League is shown on Willow TV. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters to cricket fans nationwide, with a singular focus on the sport.

WillIow TV is available on Sling, DISH, and DirecTV, which makes watching the Indian Premier League much easier.

You can also watch the Indian Premier League through ESPN+, but only in certain circumstances. Customers still require a Willow TV subscription to access matches.