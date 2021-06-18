2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Where do India stand among Asia's goalscorers?

Asian giants Japan has scored the most number of goals in recently concluded 2022 World Cup qualifiers and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers...

The 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers' second round concluded on June 15 and 12 teams from eight groups qualified to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The third round draw will be conducted on July 1, 2021, where the 12 teams will be divided into two groups based on the seedings.

India were placed in the Group E of the qualifiers where they finished third behind Qatar and Oman. The Blue Tigers ended their campaign with seven points registering four draws, three losses and one win from their eight matches. They scored six goals and conceded only seven.

India will eagerly wait for the updated FIFA rankings which will be released on June 18 as on the basis of that, it will be determined if Igor Stimac's side will feature in pot 1 of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying third round whose draw will be held on June 24, 2021.

While Igor Stimac's side managed to score only six goals in the qualifiers, there were 10 other teams who scored less than the Blue Tigers. Asian giants Japan, on the other hand, scored the most number of goals (46) followed by Iran and China.

Let us take a look at the number of goals scored by each Asian country in the qualifiers.

Which teams have scored the least goals in the qualifiers

Number Team Goals 1 Japan 46 2 Iran 34 3 China 30 4 Australia 28 5 UAE 23 6 South Korea 22 7 Saudi Arabia 22 8 Syria 22 9 Kuwait 19 10 Kyrgyz Republic 19 12 Qatar 18 13 Uzbekistan 18 14 Oman 16 15 Bahrain 15 16 Iraq 14 17 Tajikistan 14 18 Jordan 13 19 Vietnam 13 20 Philippines 12 21 Lebanon 11 22 Palestine 10 23 Malaysia 10 24 Thailand 9 25 Turkmenistan 8 26 Maldives 7 27 Singapore 7 28 India 6 29 Yemen 6 30 Myanmar 6 31 Afghanistan 5 32 Indonesia 5 33 Nepal 4 34 Chinese Taipei 4 35 Hong Kong 4 36 Bangladesh 3 37 Mongolia 3 38 Sri Lanka 2 39 Guam 2 40 Cambodia 2

How did India do in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers?

India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

They resumed their campaign against Qatar on June 3 and lost 1-0 but followed it up with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh. In their final match, they managed a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan.

