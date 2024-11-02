FA Cup
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
J. Bridge 45' + 1' (pen)O. Coker 52'J. Edwards 90' + 3' (og)
M. Leaburn 9'Z. Mitchell 40'M. Godden 66'G. Ahadme 120' + 1'
(HT 1-2) (FT 3-3) (AET 3-4)

Southend vs CharltonResults & stats,