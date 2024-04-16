Champions League
team-logo
4 - 2AGG 5 - 4
FT
team-logo
Julian Brandt 34'Ian Maatsen 39'Niclas Fuellkrug 71'Marcel Sabitzer 74'
Mats Hummels 49' (og)Angel Correa 64'
(HT 2-0) (FT 4-2)

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico MadridResults & stats,