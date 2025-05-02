'When I die!' - Bruno Fernandes claims he will only be 'much more relaxed' at end of his career as Man Utd take giant step towards Europa League final
Bruno Fernandes has claimed that he will be 'much more relaxed' at the end of his career following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Athletic Club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fernandes scores twice against Athletic Club
- Opens up on the pressure of playing for Man Utd
- Claims that he can only relax once he retires