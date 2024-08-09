New Old Trafford tunnel Manchester United
Richard Mills

VIDEO: Old Trafford tunnel gets much-needed makeover as Man Utd reveal shocking before and after photos following renovation works

Manchester United have just unveiled their refurbished Old Trafford tunnel ahead of the new Premier League season.

  • Man Utd began tunnel refurb earlier this summer
  • Renovated area ready for start of season
  • Stark contrast with before and after photos