VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe is chilling! PSG forward changes out of kit to greet public and takes selfies after half-time substitution - rather than rejoin bench - in bizarre scenes during Monaco clash

Kylian Mbappe looked totally unfazed as he talked on his phone after being taken off at half-time in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Monaco.

  • Mbappe taken off at half-time against Monaco
  • Took selfies and signed autographs for fans
  • Joined his mother in the stands for second half

